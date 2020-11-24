CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CSX by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

