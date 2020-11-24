Critical Review: YayYo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

YayYo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for YayYo and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YayYo 0 0 0 0 N/A Yext 1 2 7 0 2.60

Yext has a consensus price target of $19.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than YayYo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YayYo and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YayYo $6.91 million 1.62 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Yext $298.83 million 7.56 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -17.32

YayYo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Profitability

This table compares YayYo and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YayYo -80.05% -442.83% -80.65% Yext -38.54% -63.74% -24.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yext beats YayYo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc., a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The Yext platform powers the company's features, including listings, pages, answers, and other features. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

