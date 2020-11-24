Critical Review: ORIX (NYSE:IX) and SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

ORIX (NYSE:IX) and SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ORIX and SWK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX 10.52% 7.77% 1.82% SWK 29.63% 7.14% 6.46%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ORIX and SWK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX 0 2 1 0 2.33 SWK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ORIX and SWK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX $20.93 billion 0.92 $2.78 billion $10.89 7.07 SWK $30.75 million 6.23 $23.83 million $1.66 9.02

ORIX has higher revenue and earnings than SWK. ORIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ORIX has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWK has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of ORIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of SWK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ORIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SWK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises. Its Maintenance Leasing segment engages in the leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing businesses; rental of precision measuring, information technology-related and medical, and environmental analysis equipment, as well as tablet computers, robots, and drones; sale of software packages; equipment calibration and asset management activities; and provision of technical support, vehicle maintenance outsourcing, and tailor-made services for corporate and individual clients. The company's Real Estate segment develops and leases office buildings, commercial properties, logistics centers, and residences; operates accommodations, aquariums, training facilities, baseball stadiums, and theaters; and offers real estate rental and investment management, and REIT and real estate investment advisory services. Its Investment and Operation segment engages in the collection and disposal of waste generated from end-of-lease assets; environment and energy business, such as mega-solar and electric power retailing; and investment in wind power generation and geothermal projects. The company's Retail segment offers life insurance, banking, and card loan products and services. Its Overseas Business segment is involved in leasing, financing, management, investment, intermediary, and sales activities in the field of aircraft and ship; and corporate finance, securities investment, private equity, and loan origination and servicing activities. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company also engages in the pharmaceutical development, formulation and manufacturing, and licensing business through the Peptelligence platform. Its product pipeline includes Ovarest, an oral leuprolide tablet to treat endometriosis; and Tobrate, an oral tobramycin tablet for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

