Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $427.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

