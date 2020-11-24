Credit Suisse Group Boosts uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $78.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.38.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. uniQure has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Equities analysts predict that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,645 shares of company stock worth $1,205,872. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 9.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 37.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 4,709.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 783,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.