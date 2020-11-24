Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CORE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of CORE opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

