Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Copart is the market leader of the salvage auto auction industry. High activity levels in the United States and expansion efforts in the Canadian and European markets are expected to boost its prospects. Additionally, the company’s strategic acquisitions bode well. Increased demand for its vehicle remarketing services and higher average selling prices from bidders are buoying the firm’s revenues. Low leverage and high liquidity are other tailwinds. However, fear of a second wave of coronavirus looms large which may mar the firm’s near-term vehicle revenues. Increased investments to support growth initiatives are hampering Copart’s bottom line. Also, foreign exchange fluctuations and rapid development of driverless cars are other threats faced by the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,976,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Copart by 18.9% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,320,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

