Contrasting Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 18.99% 17.15% 7.91% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -622.53% -175.73%

91.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teleflex and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.60 billion 6.70 $461.47 million $11.15 33.47 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 617.21 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Volatility & Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Teleflex and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 1 9 1 3.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

Teleflex presently has a consensus price target of $384.64, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 706.45%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Teleflex.

Summary

Teleflex beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products consist of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management for patients in the hospital and individuals in the home care markets. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

