Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 163,836 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,875,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

