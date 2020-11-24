Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.