Comparing Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) & Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Miller Industries and Hyliion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyliion 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hyliion has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Hyliion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyliion is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Miller Industries and Hyliion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.48 $39.11 million N/A N/A Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hyliion.

Profitability

This table compares Miller Industries and Hyliion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 4.36% 11.29% 7.54% Hyliion N/A 77.14% 1.63%

Risk & Volatility

Miller Industries has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyliion has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Hyliion shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Miller Industries beats Hyliion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. It sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

