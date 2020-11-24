Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,067. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

