Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 445,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

NYSE CNS opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

