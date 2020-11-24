Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $5.55. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 119,440 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

