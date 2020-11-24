CIBC Upgrades Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.25.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $72.20 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

