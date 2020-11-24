Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in October

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 933.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubu Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

