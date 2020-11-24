Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in October

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 933.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubu Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

