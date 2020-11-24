China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE CYD opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $704.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.54. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

