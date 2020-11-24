China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

NYSE ZNH opened at $30.58 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.