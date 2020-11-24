China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%.

COE opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $568.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of -0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

