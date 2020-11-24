China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%.
COE opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $568.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of -0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $37.19.
About China Online Education Group
