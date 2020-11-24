China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

CAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a PE ratio of 472.00 and a beta of 1.39.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

