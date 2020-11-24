Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

