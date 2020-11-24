Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CVR opened at $21.17 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

