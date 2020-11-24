Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 349,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288,399. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti cut their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

