Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Maxim Group

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19,449.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 525,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,987.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 120,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

