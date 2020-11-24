Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.80

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) declared an annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.
Chase has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CCF stock opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. Chase has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $125.54.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.
