CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.50. CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -31.11.

About CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.