CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.50. CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -31.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

About CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

