CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.94. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons bought 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$44,508.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,807.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 41,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. Insiders have bought a total of 126,845 shares of company stock worth $97,182 in the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

