Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CERS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Cerus has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $180,774.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,088.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

