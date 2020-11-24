Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

CENT stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

