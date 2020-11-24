Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENT. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.