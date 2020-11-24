CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Hold at Santander

Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CEMEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.14.

NYSE CX opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,362 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

