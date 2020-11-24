Ceconomy’s (MTGGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Ceconomy

Ceconomy Company Profile

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

