Ceconomy’s (MTGGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.
Ceconomy Company Profile
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.