Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Trading Up 14.8%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) was up 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 84,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 27,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

About Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

