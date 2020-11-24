Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.20

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.20 and last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 46148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.78.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

