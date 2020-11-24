Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBIO. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

