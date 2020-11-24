Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $196.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 294.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.