Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Insider Peter Page Acquires 20,000 Shares

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).
CARR traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.05 ($1.63). 47,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.16).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s payout ratio is 28.99%.
About Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group plc (CARR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group plc (CARR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.