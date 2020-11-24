Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Insider Peter Page Acquires 20,000 Shares

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

CARR traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.05 ($1.63). 47,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

About Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

