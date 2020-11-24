Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.70

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.70 and last traded at C$35.58, with a volume of 1265910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.30.

WEED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.13.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01. Also, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,685.

About Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.