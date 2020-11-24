Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.42

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 245819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

