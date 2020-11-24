Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

