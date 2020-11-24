Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 22,365 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,365 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

VIAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 236,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,058,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

