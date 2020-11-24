Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,230,000 after buying an additional 236,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Novartis stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

