Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 273,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 92,480 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,993 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,484,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,867,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 689,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. 13,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 82.41%.

SJR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.