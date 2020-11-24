Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $3.86 Million in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 346,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.92% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 268.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 144.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 106.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $8,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,089. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

