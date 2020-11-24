Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,006 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of RTX traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 105,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024,229. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

