Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.54% of Remark worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 758.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 165,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,099,699. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

MARK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

