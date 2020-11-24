Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Newmont by 29.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 295,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,726.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 401,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

