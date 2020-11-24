Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $11.36 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $11.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 4.51%.
CANG opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.17. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.
About Cango
