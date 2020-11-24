Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $11.36 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $11.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

CANG opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.17. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

