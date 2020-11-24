CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAIXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of CaixaBank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

CAIXY stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

